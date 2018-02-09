Reporter Ask Mike Pence Why He's Always 'Out Of The Loop' On White House News

Have you noticed that every time Vice President Mike Pence is asked to comment about a breaking news story coming out of the White House and regarding Trump administration officials always seems never to know what's going on.

On his way to represent the United States in the 2018 Winter Olympics, Mike Pence was asked to comment about the Rob Porter resignation and if the president was being well served by his staff.

Pence's response was that he first learned of these developments after he woke up and he said he would comment when he got back to Washington.

A reporter cornered Mike Pence after he made believe he had no idea what was going on with Rob Porter fiasco and Gen. Kelly's initial response to the allegations of spousal abuse.

A reporter asked, "This is now a number of times, you're the vice president, the number two in this administration when you found out about something very late after a number of other senior staff below you even in the West Wing had found out about it."

She continued, "Can you comment why you seem a little bit out of the loop” on some of this major news?"

As usual, Mike Pence refused to answer the question and resorted to his usual jingoistic response of being so honored to serve in this White House. And as he always does he made sure to praise Donald Trump.

Pence said he was very grateful to be part of the legislative process, but he will leave those White House staffing matters when he gets back home.

In other words, "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil."

And have "plausible deniability" over every single thing that happens in the White House.