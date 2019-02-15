Why So Shocked? Everything Has Always Been Okay If You're A Republican

You gotta love it. Morning Joe has a clip of Mike Pence speaking out in 2014 against President Barack Obama's use of executive orders in 2014:

"It would be a profound mistake for the president of the United states to overturn American immigration law with the stroke of a pen. Signing an executive order, giving a speech, barnstorming around the country defending that executive order is not leadership. I would implore the president to reconsider this path and demonstrate the kind of leadership that the American people long to see, that the administration would sit down with this newly minted Republican congress and find genuine common ground. If the president of the United States, if he were to go through with this, I think he's acting outside the consent of the government and he's not providing real leadership to solve this intractable issue facing our country the way the country would expect a leader to do."

"Wow. Things happen. You forget stuff. Does Vice President Mike Pence forget that he says that? Does he forget that's what he believed? Does he forget that's him talking about leadership and how it should be properly used as president of the United sStates? Does he forget he said that? what has happened to him?"

"By the way, things he's believed his entire life have been thrown away because of Donald Trump, things that conservatives have believed their entire lives -- I have to say it is cute watching so-called conservatives who are actually just in this personal cult of Donald Trump's, about not being a conservative when I believe the same thing i believed 25 years ago, while a lot of these bloggers were having their diapers changed by their mothers and fathers. But it's not conservative," Scarborough said.

Yeah, I call bullsh*t on Joe and his Constitutional pearl-clutching. It is COMPLETELY conservative, because for at least 40 years, Republicans have elevated their own will and political power over the Constitution. It has ALWAYS been "Okay If You're A Republican."

It Was Okay when Ronald Reagan sold arms to the Iranians in spite of an arms embargo, and Oliver North (still a Republican icon) diverted the money to fund the Nicaraguan contras. That's when Joe's beloved "conservatives" planted the seeds of anti-democratic fascism.

It Was Okay when Supreme Court conservatives handed a presidential election to George W. Bush, even though the actual winner was Al Gore.

It Was Okay when the Republican Senate refused to even hold hearings on President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. It was Okay when Mitch McConnell blocked nominees to the federal bench.

And so on. You all know what I'm talking about.

And for Scarborough and Bret Stephens to sit there wringing their hands in an ahistorical vacuum is deeply disturbing to anyone with even a superficial institutional memory. F*ck off, Joe, you and your "constitutional" concerns. You built this.