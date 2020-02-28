Politics
WATCH As Mike Pence Shows Why He's A Terrible Choice For Coronavirus Czar

More than a few noticed Pence wiping his nose with his hand before shaking hands with others at the press conference.
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
One of many odd moments from Wednesay's insane press conference on the coronavirus outbreak.

Source: CCN

Donald Trump has made a lot of questionable decisions since becoming president, but his choice of Vice President Mike Pence as “coronavirus czar” is shaping up to be one of his worst.

There are plenty of reasons Pence is the wrong man for the job, and they all converge in this three-second clip from Wednesday’s press conference (via Twitter)

Yes, that’s Mike Pence, wiping his nose with his hand moments before shaking hands – and sharing his germs – with everyone standing near him.

What’s more, he did it during a press conference regarding coronavirus preparedness.

I think this tweet speaks for all of us.

Let's all tweet the CDC link on handwashing to him so he can learn how important it is for him to wash his hands and not touch his face.

