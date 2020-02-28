WATCH As Mike Pence Shows Why He's A Terrible Choice For Coronavirus Czar

One of many odd moments from Wednesay's insane press conference on the coronavirus outbreak.

Donald Trump has made a lot of questionable decisions since becoming president, but his choice of Vice President Mike Pence as “coronavirus czar” is shaping up to be one of his worst.

There are plenty of reasons Pence is the wrong man for the job, and they all converge in this three-second clip from Wednesday’s press conference (via Twitter)

Yes, that’s Mike Pence, wiping his nose with his hand moments before shaking hands – and sharing his germs – with everyone standing near him.

What’s more, he did it during a press conference regarding coronavirus preparedness.