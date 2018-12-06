Seth Meyers Nails Mike Pence: 'He's Just As Slippery A Liar' As Trump

It's about time someone called Mike Pence out for being a liar in addition to being a slimy sycophant. Leave it to our late-night comedians to say the words no one else wants to utter.

After playing clips of Mike Pence telling reporters there was absolutely no contact with Russia, no no never never never there WAS NO CONTACT, Meyers set the record straight.

“And, you know, he doesn’t get as much credit for it, but Mike Pence is just as slippery of a liar as anyone else in this administration,” Meyers observed. “The only difference is when he lies he crinkles his brow and uses a solemn tone. And when Trump lies, he sweats like a fugitive being chased by a pack of police dogs.”

Boy, ain't that the truth. After playing some side by side clips of Pence lying without moving anything but his mouth and Trump waving his hands around and denying any contact with Russia ever, Meyers described it perfectly..

“It’s like when the cops separate two suspects in a bank heist and one of them says, ‘I’d like to speak to my lawyer.’ And the other guy is in the next room screaming, ‘It was all Mike’s idea!’” he said.

Meyers leaves us all with the question of the day on Mike Flynn, too. If there was no problem with him and he was such a good person, why did Trump fire him?

And here's a bonus: After Mike Pence has spent two full years gazing at Trump with loving eyes, Gabe Sherman is saying Trump may dump him for Nikki Haley. No, really. Gabe Sherman is reporting it, so it must be so, no?

On Monday, Trump hosted a 2020 strategy meeting with a group of advisers. Among the topics discussed was whether Mike Pence should remain on the ticket, given the hurricane-force political headwinds Trump will face, as demonstrated by the midterms, a source briefed on the session told me. “They’re beginning to think about whether Mike Pence should be running again,” the source said, adding that the advisers presented Trump with new polling that shows Pence doesn’t expand Trump’s coalition. “He doesn’t detract from it, but he doesn’t add anything either,” the source said. Last month, The New York Times reported that Trump had been privately asking advisers if Pence could be trusted, and that outside advisers have been pushing Nikki Haley to replace Pence. One veteran of Trump’s 2016 campaign who’s still advising Trump told me the president hasn’t been focused enough on 2020. “What he needs to do is consider his team for 2020 and make sure it’s in place,” the adviser said. “He has to have people on his team that are loyal to his agenda.”

They think we're stupid enough to think swapping Nikki Haley and Mike Pence would somehow mitigate the dreadful scourge that is the Trump administration! No one will gaze at Trump the way Mike Pence does, and for sure Nikki Haley could not lie as skillfully. So what's really happening here?