Booman Tribune: The wingnuts are still hopeless at compromise, so not much is going to get done.

Miscellanea Agnostica: "Neocrusaders" agitated about Sharî'ah law have a lot in common with what they claim to be against.

Gin and Tacos: Special elections don't tell us much, despite the hype.

Pretty Things: The Senate ACA repeal process is anything but normal (don't miss the 2010 Pence tweet).

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.