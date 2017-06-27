As I write this, our preznint has not made any effort to declare LGBTQ Pride month, and as a contrast Justin Trudeau is marching in Canada's Gay Pride celebration. The Supreme Court will hear a case about bakers being discriminated against for discriminating against LGBTQ people; the SCOTUS have given a church tax payer money, and have also (somewhat) upheld the Russian Usurper's Muslim Travel Ban. Welcome to the United States of Theocracy.

If You Only News goes to the playground.

Sandalwood and Sunlight gives us a good 'splainer on Planned Parenthood structure and funding.

Political Irony gives us an object-lesson in con men running the country.

Bonus Track: The Rectification of Names takes Matthew Dowd to the Harry Potterverse.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).