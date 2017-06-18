Thanks for your attention this week. Returning now to My Own Private Idaho.

Disaffected and It Feels So Good does not take kindly to "the reactionary Young Turks."

Fair and Unbalanced points out that Trump doesn't demand loyalty...except when he does.

Stonekettle asks (and answers) the "right" question.

And LGBTQ Nation reports that six members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS have resigned.

