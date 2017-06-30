This MoveOn.org Ad Is The Antidote For NRA's Propaganda

As much as I hate to recommend you watch NRA propaganda, if you missed the story yesterday about Dana Loesch and her terrible white supremacist NRA sponsored video, you really should watch it side by side with the MoveOn.org video above.

They are a study in contrasts. Both. Sides. Don't.

In the Move On video, an African American girl finds a copy of Langston Hughes's 1935 poem "Let America Be America Again".

I am the poor white, fooled and pushed apart,

I am the Negro bearing slavery’s scars.

I am the red man driven from the land,

I am the immigrant clutching the hope I seek—

And finding only the same old stupid plan

Of dog eat dog, of mighty crush the weak.

The video shows the girl walking through Obama's inauguration, Martin Luther King's March on Washington, protests for health care and native rights, The Women's March, and others. And she finally arrives at the top step of the Lincoln Memorial, looks down, and sees the words "I have a dream" etched on the stair.

I've watching it more than once and shed tears every time.