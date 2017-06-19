Why Yes, Paul Ryan CAN Be Replaced By A Democrat

Well, we did it, my friends!

We called upon Randy Bryce to step up and serve his country one more time by running to repeal and replace Lyin' Ryan, and he heard us.

Not only did he hear us, he heeded our words and has entered the race!

It will be the hard hat versus the silk stockings, the working man against the corporate puppet.

If one goes to Randy's website and read his bio, the gentle reader will see what I have been saying is true. He's a strong advocate for veterans, for kids and for the working class.

But let me tell you two personal stories on why I support Randy.

I have known Randy for years and have gotten to know him fairly well. We both were delegates to the Milwaukee Area Labor Council and we were both fortunate enough to have served on the executive board of that esteemed group.

A banquet hall/restaurant in Milwaukee, Serb Hall, was famous for their Friday fish fries. The Labor Council would hold their monthly meetings there because it was also a union shop.

Five years ago, they went through a management change and the new management was most definitely anti-union. They were bound and determined to bust the union there, no matter how many labor laws they had to violate in doing so.

Randy and I then came up with one of the most unique ways ever heard of to take a stand for our union brothers and sisters that worked there. Instead of what one might have expected, we did not hold protests outside the building. We did not carry picket signs or yelled chants.

Instead, we encouraged people to go to Serb Hall every Friday for the fish fry. But when they did, we asked people to ask for a table served by union waitstaff. Every Friday for months and months, Randy was there to support his brothers and sisters. And every Friday, when he went to pay his bill, he would make sure to write on the bill that it was paid for with union dollars in support of union workers.

But that is who Randy is in a nutshell. He is a generous, giving man who doesn't hesitate to take any action needed to fight for what is right, regardless of what union or even if it's not union related.

Then, two years ago, my father passed away after a long illness. The problem was that my dad was a hoarder and we faced a daunting, Herculean task of cleaning the house out. This task was made even more challenging by the fact that I had broke my arm on the first day of cleaning. Randy did not hesitate to drive the 25 miles from his house to my dad's and help us work on cleaning the house out.

Again, that is who Randy is. And that is exactly the kind of person we need in Washington, DC, to represent us. Someone who will listen, someone who genuinely cares, and someone who will not rest until the job is done.

If you wish to follow Randy in the social media, you can follow him on Twitter at @IronStache or on Facebook at his official page.

If you are able and willing to support Randy financially, his donation page can be found here.