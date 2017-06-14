Senator Feinstein Puzzled By Sessions' Creative Question-Dodging

The poorest excuse for the top lawyer in this once great nation, our current Attorney General, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions was on the hot seat in the Senate. His dishonest and brazenly disrespectful testimony reaffirmed anyone's doubts that this man is both willing to lie and destroy his own reputation for Trump or he's willing to throw himself under the bus to protect his own skin from some shady deals he's been caught lying about.

Both the frustrated Senators asking simple questions and getting the run around, and the viewers who witnessed this blatant lie-fest learned a new rule: Any conversation with America's lawyer, who is not the so-called President's personal lawyer, is deemed confidential, no matter what they are discussing. This is a ruse, an unwritten law which he pulled from the Republican Book of obstruction and dirty tricks, and like Coats and Rogers the day before, Sessions simply chose not to answer questions based on whether he deemed it appropriate or inappropriate.

FEINSTEIN: Did you ever discuss Director Comey's FBI handling of the Russia investigations with the president or anyone else? SESSIONS: Senator Feinstein, that would call for a communication between the attorney general and the president... FEINSTEIN: I understand that. SESSIONS: ... and I'm not able to comment on that. FEINSTEIN: You are not able to answer the question here, whether you ever discussed that with him? SESSIONS: That's correct. FEINSTEIN: And how do you view that -- since you discussed his termination, why wouldn't you discuss the reasons? SESSIONS: Well, I -- those were put in writing and sent to the president, and he made those public, so he made that public, not... FEINSTEIN: So you'd had no verbal conversation with him... SESSIONS: Well... FEINSTEIN: ... about the firing of Mr. Comey? SESSIONS: ... I'm not able to discuss with you or confirm or deny the nature of private conversations that I may have had with the president on this subject or others.

FEINSTEIN: OK. So how exactly were you involved in the termination of Director Comey? Because I am looking at your letter, dated May 9, and you say, "the director of the FBI must be someone who follows faithfully the rules and principles, who sets the right example for law enforcement officials. Therefore, I must recommend that you remove Director Comey and identify an experienced and qualified individual to lead the great men and women of the FBI."

Do you really believe that this had to do with Director Comey's performance with the men and women of the FBI?

SESSIONS: There was a clear view, of mine and of Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein, as he set out at some length in his memoranda, which I adopted and sent forward to the president, that we had problems there And it was my best judgment that a fresh start at the FBI was the appropriate thing to do. And when asked, I said that to the president. It's something I had adhered to. Deputy Rosenstein's letter dealt with a number of things. There were other things that had happened that indicated to me a lack of discipline, and it caused controversy on both sides of the aisle, and I'd come to the conclusion that a fresh start was appropriate, and did not mind putting that in writing.

FEINSTEIN: My time is up. Thank you very much.

Yeah, thanks for nothin, Jeff! What a load of fake and evasive garbage,. Sessions is covering for himself, his orange overlord and perhaps the myriad members of Trump-Putin's sycophant club.

Out of that dumpster fire, fueled by lie,upon lie, upon insane pronouncements of fictitious legal mumbo jumbo, Trump seemed to think it went rather well.

Trump “thought that Atty. Gen. Sessions did a very good job and, in particular, was very strong on the point that there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign,” she said. Whether Trump does, in fact, have the authority to fire the special counsel is an unsettled legal issue, but Trump appears to have been at least thinking about the idea.

Feinstein left the session knowing even less than she ever imagined she could learn. However, she did get a good feel for how far these Trumpers will go to protect their tenuous grab on power, for as long as they can get away with the grift of the millennium.