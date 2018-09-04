Did Zina Bash Flash A White Supremacist Sign Behind Kavanaugh For The World To See?

Bash Flash sounds like a bad teen spring break movie, but it's even worse. It's our reality during the Senate hearings for a Supreme Court nominee. Washington Elite Personified Zina Bash sat quietly behind nominee for SCOTUS Brett Kavanaugh for hours today during the first day of his hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The cameras couldn't miss her.

When rumors first started circulating that she was flashing the white supremacist sign with her right hand behind Kavanaugh, lots of us - even here at C & L! - said, "Come on. She's just cold. She's just folding her arms." Secretly, though, in homes throughout the country, we all started trying to cross our arms with our hand in that position just to see how natural it was... and...it's not.

Video playback shows an even more damning sequence of events, painting a pretty disgusting story. Watch as Bash receives a text on her phone, reads it, smirks a little, then folds her arms and places her fingers very deliberately into that white supremacist signal. Her head stays still, but she smiles a little, and her eyes dart around clearly looking to see if cameras can see her, or if people notice.

This is even more despicable for having taken place while Diane Feinstein, highest ranking Senator on the committee, and Jewish, was speaking. Those white supremacists sure are subtle, aren't they?

And please don't try the whole, "But she's part Jewish! She's part Mexican! How can she be a white supremacist???" If you've learned anything from the times we live in, learn this. Proximity to/participation in oppressed or marginalized groups does not inoculate one from being a racist, sexist, xenophobic, anti-semitic, homophobic, or islamaphobic POS.

Who is she? What’s up with the white power sign? @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/VUU9QsFdXW — Keith R. Dumas (@rubin_kd) September 4, 2018

White nationalist Proud Boys with Roger Stone. Oh, no. It's not a white power symbol. It just means "A-Okay!" 😂 pic.twitter.com/TkaGMEtLA9 — The real Pete Normal (@Bob_deegar) September 4, 2018

With the OK symbol, it started as "ironic" racism meant to bait liberals. But since the people who started it are just racist —no irony at all — it rather quickly morphed into a straightforward symbol of racism. But the baiting liberal aspect is still in play.

— Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) September 4, 2018

The troll started as "watch them fall for this hoax". Now the troll is "I'll make this gesture and when they flip out, I'll lie and pretend I meant it other than how I clearly meant it". It's gaslighting as sport. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) September 4, 2018