Did Zina Bash Flash A White Supremacist Sign Behind Kavanaugh For The World To See?
Bash Flash sounds like a bad teen spring break movie, but it's even worse. It's our reality during the Senate hearings for a Supreme Court nominee. Washington Elite Personified Zina Bash sat quietly behind nominee for SCOTUS Brett Kavanaugh for hours today during the first day of his hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The cameras couldn't miss her.
When rumors first started circulating that she was flashing the white supremacist sign with her right hand behind Kavanaugh, lots of us - even here at C & L! - said, "Come on. She's just cold. She's just folding her arms." Secretly, though, in homes throughout the country, we all started trying to cross our arms with our hand in that position just to see how natural it was... and...it's not.
Video playback shows an even more damning sequence of events, painting a pretty disgusting story. Watch as Bash receives a text on her phone, reads it, smirks a little, then folds her arms and places her fingers very deliberately into that white supremacist signal. Her head stays still, but she smiles a little, and her eyes dart around clearly looking to see if cameras can see her, or if people notice.
This is even more despicable for having taken place while Diane Feinstein, highest ranking Senator on the committee, and Jewish, was speaking. Those white supremacists sure are subtle, aren't they?
And please don't try the whole, "But she's part Jewish! She's part Mexican! How can she be a white supremacist???" If you've learned anything from the times we live in, learn this. Proximity to/participation in oppressed or marginalized groups does not inoculate one from being a racist, sexist, xenophobic, anti-semitic, homophobic, or islamaphobic POS.
