Maxine Waters: 'Protestors Are Just Following What The Constitution Allows Us To Do'

Joy Reid discussed the sexual abuse allegations against Brett Kavanaugh this morning with California Rep. Maxine Waters. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is taking a lot of heat for having held onto that anonymous allegation for so long without making it public (despite the fact that the writer wanted to remain anonymous and was unwilling to come forward and be attacked the way Anita Hill was during the Clarence Thomas nomination hearings), and Feinstein's challenger, Kevin DeLeon has wasted no time in using it against her in his bid to unseat her.

Reid asked Waters if she thought Feinstein made a mistake in not sharing the information with her Judiciary Committee and Senate colleagues before the hearings, even though the woman who made the allegations was adamant she did not want to be named, or come forward to testify. Waters was mildly critical of the move to keep it quiet, saying she would have handled it differently, though she acknowledged the complexity of receiving anonymous information of such a sensitive nature.

Waters then, though, moved on to something Feinstein did that she felt merited outright criticism, and I could not agree with her more. Apologizing for the presence of protestors. In America??? Come on, Sen. Feinstein. Senate "civility" doesn't override the First Amendment.