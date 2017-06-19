Senate Dems #HoldtheFloor To Bring Attention To GOP Stealth TrumpCare Bill

They're doing what they can. Now it's up to us. We must share, we must bring awareness to the idea that Republicans think they're going to jam this legislation through without a hearing.

The current schedule appears to be to dump the bill on Friday, get CBO scores on Monday, and bring it to a vote next Thursday.

They must be stopped. If your Senators are Republican, demand they vote against this dog of a bill. If your Senators are Democrats, demand they take all the measures possible to stop this from going through.

If you share this on social media, use the hashtag #HoldtheFloor.