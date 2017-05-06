Why Can't Sebastian Gorka Take Away Trump's Phone? Sad!

It's just pathetic that an alleged Nazi and purported tough guy Sebastian Gorka...

Saw someone tweet about "that Trump Nazi" and at first I didn't know if they meant Bannon or Gorka. Everything is fine.

...can't put enough muscle together to control the Twitter habits of a 70 year old mentally addled so-called president.

So it's his job (and by the way your taxes pay his salary) to tell CNN's Chris Cuomo that the tweets from his boss are just "social media" and not policy. Isn't that special?

CUOMO: Are you okay with him going at the London mayor in a time of crisis?

GORKA: I just find it really disappointing that not only did you have one of your staff on before me for several minutes to discuss the president's tweets, now we're eight minutes into this interview and you're doing it again. Let's talk about policy. I would like to talk about policy, not tweets.

CUOMO: That is the policy. His tweets are the policy. They are statements from the president of the United States about what he wants.

GORKA: They are not policy. It's not policy.

CUOMO: Of course it is.

GORKA: It's social media, Chris, it's social media. You know the difference, right?

CUOMO: It's his words, his thoughts.

GORKA: It's not policy, it's not an executive order. It's social media. Please understand the difference.

CUOMO: I think that you need to have a little bit of an understanding here. I mean, when the president says “This is what I want...”

GORKA: I'm inside the White House, I know what policy is. You're a journalist.

CUOMO: What are you saying, we shouldn't listen to what the president says?

GORKA: You shouldn't obsess about it for now 12 minutes, Chris.

CUOMO: But if he says “This is what I want to do on this particular issue,” why would I say “Well, until he says it,” I guess what, to my face? That I'm not going to pay attention?

GORKA: So how long do you want to talk about one tweet, now, Chris, should we spend the whole program on it?

CUOMO: I think that to call it a tweet is to run away from significance.

GORKA: It is a tweet. What is it, what is it, a bowl of petunias?

Dear @ChrisCuomo Please tell me Sebastian Gorka did NOT just make a Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Reference. https://t.co/BOzcd2YV3k — Frances Langum (@bluegal) June 5, 2017

CUOMO: It's a statement, who cares about the delivery device? If I wrote you a letter saying one thing, or I said it to your face, what's the difference? Isn't it the message?

GORKA: This is national security.

CUOMO: That's right. Maybe you shouldn't tweet about it, but he chooses to.

GORKA: To judge national security in a time of things like the Manchester and London attacks based upon social media statements is irresponsible of you, Chris.

CUOMO: Irresponsible of me to report...

GORKA: Of you.

CUOMO: ...on what the President of the United States says?

GORKA: To obsess, to obsess for, now, 20 minutes, yeah, you're obsessing.