Confused Elderly Man Wanders Away From His Limousine, Remains In Control Of Nuclear Weapons

By Red Painter
5 hours ago by Scarce
up

Elderly rich white man gets confused about where his transportation is, kind young man shows him where to go and he safely returns home. Oh, did I mention that "elderly man" is Donald Trump? And that this isn't the first time he got confused and wandered off...same thing happened in Israel in May. Oh, and in April he wandered away from an executive order signing ceremony *before* signing the orders.

Just a reminder - this elderly, confused, utterly lost man remains in control of the largest military in the world and the nuclear codes.


