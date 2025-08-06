Old Man Wanders Onto Roof, Disappoints A Nation By Not Jumping

Donald Trump randomly decided to go onto the White House roof
By Red PainterAugust 6, 2025

When I saw video and photos of Donald Trump on the roof of the White House I was convinced it was AI. WHY would he be ON THE ROOF of the building? Obviously, people on social media were mocking him, hoping he would jump.

Sadly, he did not.

The White House is explaining the utterly bizarre scene by saying he was inspecting the roof.

A reporter asked him: "Mr. President, what are you doing up there?"

He replied: "Just taking a little walk."

WHAT.

Another reporter asked: "What are you building?"

He replied to that: "It goes with the ballroom, which is on the other side."

When asked what he was going to build, he replied, oddly: "Missiles. Nuclear missiles." while making the gesture of a rocket launching.

Because nothing is more funny than NUCLEAR MISSILES. Ha ha ha.

Next time, please jump. Or trip. Or fall.

via the Trump War Room.

