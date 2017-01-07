On Fox, Lewandowski Calls Trump The ‘Ernest Hemingway Of Twitter’

The Trump slobbering was so heavy on the Hannity show Friday night, I almost expected guest host Kimberly Guilfoyle to pull out a chisel and demand that everyone head to Mount Rushmore and carve his face into the rock. But Trump pal Corey Lewandowski topped everyone when he announced that President P***y Grabber is “the Ernest Hemingway of Twitter."

The segment started with everyone drooling over Trump’s attacks on the media. After playing a clip of Trump complaining about “fake news” and “dishonest media” at a recent rally, Guilfoyle gushed, “I can’t get enough of that.”

Lewandowski praised Trump for having “time and time again … called out his critics for what they are which is hypocrites.” He claimed that Trump has “successfully” called out the “mainstream media” on Twitter. “Their heads explode,” Lewandowski said, “and two weeks later, we find out that Donald Trump was exactly right.”

Lewandowski went on to falsely claim that Trump has been exonerated in the Russia probe: “The Senate, the Democrats, the Republicans … all agree there’s nothing to do with Russia here.” Which is not true. Both the Senate and House are still investigating, as is the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller. Yet Guilfoyle did not correct the record.

Lewandowski also suggested that Trump had been correct when he accused the Obama administration of wiretapping him, based on Susan Rice's consent to testify to the House Intelligence Committee. He declared she has been “unmasking individuals for political reasons.”

That’s another falsehood. Rice has vehemently denied doing anything wrong and nobody has proved otherwise.

But again, Guilfoyle didn’t challenge a word. Talk about fake news!

Instead, Guilfoyle gushed that Lewandowski had made “a great point” and asked, “Can they even be trusted?” about the rest of the media.

Speaking of trustworthiness and truth, let’s not forget that Guilfoyle suggested her colleagues at Fox had lied about being sexually harassed by Roger Ailes. After Gretchen Carlson filed her lawsuit, Guilfoyle claimed she had spoken to more than 30 women and “Nobody believed this.” Does she still stand by that claim? I tweeted her and she has yet to reply.

Meanwhile, Guilfoyle went on to defend Trump’s Twitter attack on MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. Never mind that Trump may have broken the law by threatening them. Former prosecutor Guilfoyle didn’t even mention it. She was too busy commiserating with her hero’s hurt feelings.

"I don’t blame him for being frustrated," Guilfoyle sympathized." [Joe and Mika] had him on his show all the time. He was very gracious to them, always went on, they were wanting to have him there and then they kind of turned on him when it became popular to go against President Trump."

Guest Charles Hurt admitted, “Sometimes these Twitter wars that Donald Trump gets into does kind of trample on a message.” But, he added admiringly, “That’s the way he rolls. … If I had his vicious wit and his ability to tweet out things like that and destroy my enemies, I probably would do it, too.”

“He’s like a verbal jiu jitsu artist!” Guilfoyle raved.

Lewandowski upped the adoration: “He’s the Ernest Hemingway of Twitter!” Lewandowski announced. “He’s taken down his opponents on Twitter many times. You can ask Little Marco or Lyin’ Ted or Crooked Hillary … or Low-Energy Jeb … Pocahontas.”

Watch these three worship the literary stylings of Trump’s tweets above, from the June 30, 2017 Hannity.

Crossposted at News Hounds.

