Franken Punches Holes In Trump's Pathetic Attempts To Discredit Mueller

Trump is stopping at nothing to try to find ways to discredit Mueller and his team. One of the latest tactics his team is exploring whether they have made political donations to Democrats over the years, setting up a case for an inherent bias against a (fake) Republican (fake) President.

Al Franken joined Jake Tapper this morning on CNN's State of the Union to discuss this very issue.

Franken: Trump gave money to Hillary Clinton (laugh). Tapper: ...and Chuck Schumer. Franken: yeah, and Chuck Schumer... Tapper: I think he was Chuck Schumer's biggest donor at one point... Franken: Probably...and Ty Cobb, who is his lead attorney now, gave money to Obama, he gave money to the current junior Senator from the state of Minnesota. Tapper: Ty Cobb gave money to you? Franken: Yeah (chuckle) Tapper: He did? (smiling) Franken: Yeah, so that's very suspicious. (Huge laughter)

It was a brief exchange but it highlights, in just one minute, how the idea of using past political donations to try to discredit a well respected investigator and his staff will fall flat.

Keep trying, Donnie.