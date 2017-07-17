Judge Napolitano: Trump Junior May Have Committed A Felony

Fox News' Judge Napolitano refuted Trump attorney Jay Sekulow's allegations that Don Jr. committed no crime when he enthusiastically met with Russians who offered up damaging information about the Clinton campaign.

America's Newsroom host Sandra Smith asked, "Why, if it's not a crime like Jay Sekulow is saying?"

Napolitano replied, "It is a crime to receive something of value, when you're a campaign official from a foreign person or a foreign government."

Smith followed up, "Had he actually received information, you're saying that would have been?

Judge Nap said, "That would have been a felony. That would have been the completion of a crime."

Judge Napolitano disagreed with both John Sununu and Sekulow's talking points about the entire meeting.

Smith then asked, "Is this enough to start an investigation?"

Napolitano replied, "The answer is yes, because it is suspicious that they met with these people that they didn't consult a lawyer, and that one of these people is a former KGB/GRU Russian intelligence arm and did not tell anybody about it."

"Why didn't Jared Kushner tell the FBI about it?," Napolitano said.

"So what about that?," Smith asked

He continued, "FBI, National security application, unless he was trying to hide something, and if he was trying to hide something, was it that his was a bumbling foolish thing to do, or this was the beginning of some steps in acquiring this information?"

The judge finished up by saying Donald Trump is not being well served by his family members.

Trump won't be happy to lose his favorite judge, but in this case, it's "like father, like son."