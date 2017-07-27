Lisa Murkowski Cancels Key Interior Hearings After Ryan Zinke Threatens Her

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke tried to put a horse's head in Senator Lisa Murkowski's bed this morning, but found himself fleeing poisonous snakes instead.

The Thug White House style is to use every cabinet member to twist Senators' arms in order to give Trump a win no matter what.

So Ryan Zinke picked up his phone and called Senators Sullivan and Murkowski with a message.

Dan Sullivan told Alaska Daily News that he feared "that the strong economic growth, pro-energy, pro-mining, pro-jobs and personnel from Alaska who are part of those policies are going to stop."

"I tried to push back on behalf of all Alaskans. … We're facing some difficult times and there's a lot of enthusiasm for the policies that Secretary Zinke and the president have been talking about with regard to our economy. But the message was pretty clear," Sullivan said.

Today, Lisa Murkowski delivered a message of her own to Thug Zinke, as Kasie Hunt reported.

DELAYED: Hearing to confirm a series of nominees to Zinke's Interior. Murkowski also controls Interior $$ via approps subcom chair — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) July 27, 2017

And in case he didn't get the message, she put an exclamation point on it.

Interior nomination hearing delayed "due to uncertainty of the Senate schedule," per committee spokesperson #Murkowski — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) July 27, 2017

That's how it's done. Don't mess with Senator Murkowski, Ryan Zinke. She will win this battle, you cowardly-assed thug.