Ryan Zinke Wins Coveted 'Dumbest Tweet Of The Week' Award

Ryan Zinke, former Secretary of the Interior (who hates the environment) under Trump tweeted a thoroughly asinine photo of himself complaining about gas prices. He lives in Montana, spent $140 filling up his truck, and failed to give people credit for noticing that his gas tank held 30 (THIRTY!) gallons of gas, and he was using premium/supreme — the most expensive option. While he whined about the price of filling up his gas guzzler, he told people to vote Republican.
Twitter smacked his moronic face into next week, many reminding him that not only his he a multimillionaire, but he's a corrupt SOB the subject of 15 federal investigations for misusing his office.