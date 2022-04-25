Ryan Zinke Wins Coveted 'Dumbest Tweet Of The Week' Award

Former Secretary of the Interior under Trump got a much-deserved Twitter beat-down for his asinine post about gas prices.
Ryan Zinke Wins Coveted 'Dumbest Tweet Of The Week' Award
Credit: Twitter Screenshot
By Aliza WorthingtonApril 25, 2022

Ryan Zinke, former Secretary of the Interior (who hates the environment) under Trump tweeted a thoroughly asinine photo of himself complaining about gas prices. He lives in Montana, spent $140 filling up his truck, and failed to give people credit for noticing that his gas tank held 30 (THIRTY!) gallons of gas, and he was using premium/supreme — the most expensive option. While he whined about the price of filling up his gas guzzler, he told people to vote Republican.

Twitter smacked his moronic face into next week, many reminding him that not only his he a multimillionaire, but he's a corrupt SOB the subject of 15 federal investigations for misusing his office.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue