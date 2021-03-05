GOP's Lisa Murkowski Signals Yes Vote On Deb Haaland

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Thursday that she will vote in favor of confirming Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM) as Interior Secretary, which would make her the nation's first Native American to hold a cabinet position.

Murkowski made the announcement during Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing by first noting that the Department of Interior plays an "outsized role" in Alaska.

"I have really struggled through this one," she revealed. "How to reconcile an historic nomination with my concerns about an individual and an administration's conception of what Alaska's future should be. I truly believe Rep. Haaland's heart is there for Native people and all those who treasure public lands."

"I have decided to support this nomination today, to support the first Native American who will hold this position and with the expectation that Rep. Haaland will be true to her word," Murkowski added. "I am going to place my trust in Rep. Haaland and her team despite some real misgivings."