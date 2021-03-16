Politics
Deb Haaland Confirmed As First Native American Cabinet Secretary

Finally, Native Americans see themselves represented.
By Susie Madrak

When Deb Haaland was first nominated by Joe Biden to head the Department of the Interior, a friend who lives in New Mexico and works with Native tribes told me how conflicted he was: "I hate to lose her as our representative, because she's so good. But our loss is the country's gain."

And another friend, a Native attorney, said it was hard to express how happy it made her. "Representation matters."

What a long, strange trip it's been, as someone once said. I just keep thinking of how many ways we screwed the Indians, and this is a big step toward fixing that. Secretary Haaland, an enrolled member of the Laguna Pueblo, will be an advocate for people and the earth, not the oil lobby:

Congratulations, Secretary Haaland!

