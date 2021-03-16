Deb Haaland Confirmed As First Native American Cabinet Secretary

When Deb Haaland was first nominated by Joe Biden to head the Department of the Interior, a friend who lives in New Mexico and works with Native tribes told me how conflicted he was: "I hate to lose her as our representative, because she's so good. But our loss is the country's gain."

And another friend, a Native attorney, said it was hard to express how happy it made her. "Representation matters."

What a long, strange trip it's been, as someone once said. I just keep thinking of how many ways we screwed the Indians, and this is a big step toward fixing that. Secretary Haaland, an enrolled member of the Laguna Pueblo, will be an advocate for people and the earth, not the oil lobby:

My friend @DebHaalandNM believes in preserving our public lands for generations to come. And she can help the federal government honor its promises to tribal nations. She’s going to be an incredible @Interior Secretary. #DebForInterior pic.twitter.com/eSWGsCNM01 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 15, 2021

Thrilled to see @debhaalandnm make history.



She'll be a fierce advocate for our public lands as secretary of the interior.



Congratulations, Madam Secretary. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 15, 2021

There will be a real water protector and land nurturer at the helm of the Department of Interior. Secretary Haaland, the environment and the people are thankful. — Protect Bristol Bay 🐟🌳💦🕊 (@hlphoenix) March 15, 2021

1851: Interior Sec. Alexander H. H. Stuart says "the only alternatives left are to civilize or exterminate" Native Americans



2021: Deb Haaland confirmed to lead Interior, becoming first Native American Cabinet Secretary in U.S. history.



It took 170 years to bend that arc. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) March 15, 2021

BREAKING: A majority of U.S. Senators have voted to confirm Deb Haaland as the nation’s Secretary of the Interior, making her the first Native American in history to lead a Cabinet agency.



Full coverage: https://t.co/XW8Kpf4S6O pic.twitter.com/x2D7f1ugWl — Indian Country Today (@IndianCountry) March 15, 2021

The confirmation of Secretary Deb Haaland is a strong step forward in Democrats’ mission to advance a sustainable clean energy future in America with equity and justice for all. Her confirmation is historic and is a source of pride for the House. https://t.co/1qFTNOOX8t — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 15, 2021

There are people who come in & out of your life that leave a lasting impression- for me that has been @DebHaalandNM



I was ecstatic when my friend became a Congresswoman & my soul now bursts with pride to call her Madame Secretary! Deb I’m forever in your corner! Congrats! — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) March 15, 2021

Incoming Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks publicly for the first time since her confirmation.



To supporters she says: "I promise I will be fierce for everyone, for public lands, and for all of our communities. Thank you all so much. Again, I love every single one of you." pic.twitter.com/q8D4fYUxbu — Indian Country Today (@IndianCountry) March 15, 2021

Now that America has its first Indigenous Cabinet Secretary, Deb Haaland, at a Department that administers native land, its worth revisiting this discussion I had in South Dakota about,:‘Whose land is it?’ https://t.co/hV1ny5c0Fd #indiancountry — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) March 16, 2021

Congratulations, Secretary Haaland!