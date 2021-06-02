It's Dem Melanie Stansbury By A Landslide In New Mexico Special Election

In case you were worried, Democrat Melanie Stansbury's landslide victory last night in the NM-01 special election—outperforming her predecessor Deb Haaland with a 62.6% to 33.5% win -- seems to answer the question as to whether the suburbs will revert to voting Republican.

Look like New Mexico's voters aren’t buying Republican fear mongering and coup attempts. Via the New York Times:

Her dominating performance represented an early vote of confidence in the Democratic-controlled White House and Congress in a heavily Hispanic district and could quiet some anxiety in the party about its prospects going into the 2022 midterm elections. An environmental policy expert who has worked as a congressional and White House aide, Ms. Stansbury emphasized economic fairness, the urgency of addressing climate change and the importance of Democrats’ retaining their four-seat House majority. Mr. Moores, a state senator, ran almost entirely on crime and related issues. He assailed Ms. Stansbury for endorsing a bill in Congress that would shift money away from police departments, noting that there have been twice as many murders in Albuquerque this year as there were at this point in 2020.