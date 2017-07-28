Maxine Waters Is Reclaiming Her Time, Dammit!

Rep. Maxine Waters and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin got into it yesterday, when she asked why she got no response to a letter she sent in May, asking about Trump's financial connections to Russia.

"First of all, let me thank you for your service to California, being a resident of California I appreciate everything that you’ve done,” he said.

But Waters stopped him to reclaim her time — lawmakers get five minutes to question witnesses — and she was not about to let him run out the clock..

”Let me just say to you, thank you for your compliments on how great I am, but I don’t want to waste my time on me,” she said.

Waters asked again about the May 23 letter that requested records from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network regarding Trump’s financial ties to Russia.

Mnuchin kept insisting he was trying to respond. “I was going to answer that,” he said.

"Reclaiming my time" is the best catchphrase of the week.