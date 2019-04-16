Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute

Trevor Noah Reimagines Rep. Maxine Waters And Steve Mnuchin's Tense Exchange

The late-night host had a very different take on the back-and-forth between the two in front of Chairwoman Waters' Financial Services Committee last week.
By Aliza Worthington

Yeah, I'm a week behind, and this was a re-run from last week, but I just caught it and it was frikking hilarious, so if Trevor Noah can re-run it, I can write about it, okay?

He went somewhere I never could have imagined with last week's seething, filled-with-loathing exchange between Sleaze Mnuchin and Queen Maxine Waters in Congress. She absolutely incinerated him when he tried to weasel out of being grilled by her Financial Services Committee by saying he needed to split to get to a "very important meeting."

Dude. More important than Congressional Oversight of the Secretary of the Treasury?

Anyhow, leave it to Trevor Noah to reframe this cringe-fest as a really, epically bad first date. I never would have thought it could work, but man, it was perfection. Start the video at 3:30 and enjoy.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.