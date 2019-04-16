Trevor Noah Reimagines Rep. Maxine Waters And Steve Mnuchin's Tense Exchange

Yeah, I'm a week behind, and this was a re-run from last week, but I just caught it and it was frikking hilarious, so if Trevor Noah can re-run it, I can write about it, okay?

He went somewhere I never could have imagined with last week's seething, filled-with-loathing exchange between Sleaze Mnuchin and Queen Maxine Waters in Congress. She absolutely incinerated him when he tried to weasel out of being grilled by her Financial Services Committee by saying he needed to split to get to a "very important meeting."

Dude. More important than Congressional Oversight of the Secretary of the Treasury?

Anyhow, leave it to Trevor Noah to reframe this cringe-fest as a really, epically bad first date. I never would have thought it could work, but man, it was perfection. Start the video at 3:30 and enjoy.