McConnell To Use 'Alternative Scoring' For Health Care Bill

Even numbers don't mean anything anymore.

Mitch McConnell and the Republicans in the Senate are not satisfied with the Tom Price appointed CBO chief, who insists that there are four fingers in front of his face and apparently won't make numbers up to help take away health insurance from 22 million people.

So Mitch McConnell and the Republicans will rely upon, and I am not making this up, "ALTERNATIVE SCORING" to further the Ted Cruz amendment to Obamacare repeal through the Senate. IJR:

Why are Republicans looking elsewhere for a score? Because insiders expect the CBO score of Cruz's proposal to take several weeks to complete, and the amendment language was only officially sent to CBO earlier this week.

It shouldn't take weeks to take away health insurance from 22 million people, daggummit!

One Senate GOP aide told IJR that budget projections for reconciliation measures don't actually need to originate from the CBO, though. Simply “a score” could do, and it would be up to Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) to determine what qualifies as a score under the Budget Act.

How many fingers is Mitch McConnell holding up, Mike Enzi? As many as he wants!

For now, Cruz's amendment is expected to be included in the draft version of the bill, which will be unveiled in a closed-door meeting of Senate Republicans later today.



So you can stop your "Democrats won't work with us" baloney right fracking now.

It's time for a via the ballot "nuclear option" against Senate Republicans come election time. Obliterate McConnell's majority forever.

This must end.

.@SenateMajLdr doesn't have time for silly things like transparency or CBO scores. https://t.co/FpBRvhi2ZP — Proud Navy Veteran (@naretevduorp) July 13, 2017

And I'm going to ask that the school allow me to grade my kid's SATs. Why not. https://t.co/gDrXUwuMBJ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) July 13, 2017