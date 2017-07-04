Open Thread: Neil Young's New 'Children Of Destiny'
Neil Young released a July 4th anthem this week, called "Children of Destiny." He recorded the song with Promise of The Real, Lukas Nelson's band. (He's Willie Nelson's son.)
They recorded with a 56-piece orchestra at Capitol Records, and Young touted the song with a Facebook post.
Stand up for what you believe
Resist the 'powers that be'
Preserve the land and save the seas
For the children of destiny
The children of you and me
Should 'goodness' ever lose and 'evil' steal the day
Should 'happy' sing the blues and 'peaceful' fade away
What would you do?
What would you say?
How would you act on that new day?
Stand up for what you believe
Resist the 'powers that be'
Preserve the ways of democracy
So the children can be free
The children of destiny
When money matters most and war is good for gain
The capital is yours, the people feel the pain
They feel the pain, they walk the streets
While the bombs fall in the rain
The children hide, somewhere inside
While the bombs fall in the rain
Stand up for what you believe
Resist the 'powers that be'
Preserve the land and save the seas
For the children of destiny
The children of destiny.
Ed. Note: Happy 4th of July. This song makes me feel more energized than I have in weeks. This year isn't one where I'm looking forward to the shameless display of nationalism, so this song was a nice affirmation. I hope you're enjoying your holiday, and we'll see you back here tomorrow morning, bright and early! - Karoli
