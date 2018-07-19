Win Neil Young's Platinum Record For A Blue America

The Blue America contest for Alan Grayson is still going strong. It ends Saturday. We're giving away a very rare gorgeous RIAA-certified double platinum award for Neil Young's HARVEST, his 4th studio album (1972). Just contribute any amount to Alan Grayson's congressional campaign on this ActBlue page. That makes you eligible to win, regardless of how much you give. All the arcane FEC rules are here, if you have the mind of a lawyer.

Alan is a big Neil Young fan but Alan's wife, Dena, is the real Neil aficionado, even singing his songs to Alan. She's the one who can tell you anything you want to know about every song on HARVEST. Alan's the one who can't stop talking about "Let's Impeach The President" from Neil's Living With War album. This is what he told his own supporters a few days ago:

At a slightly earlier moment in the space-time continuum, Neil Young wrote a song that seems very apt at this moment. The song is called "Let’s Impeach the President." He wrote it regarding an earlier awful President, not the current awful President. But most people whom I know think that this one is more awful than that one-- by a wide margin. Read the lyrics, listen to the case that Neil Young made for impeachment, and ask yourself: Doesn’t Donald Trump deserve it even more? Let's impeach the President for lying

And misleading our country into war

Abusing all the power that we gave him

And shipping all our money out the door Who's the man who hired all the criminals

The White House shadows who hide behind closed doors

They bend the facts to fit with their new stories

Of why we have to send our men to war Let's impeach the President for spying

On citizens inside their own homes

Breaking every law in the country

By tapping our computers and telephones What if Al Qaeda blew up the levees

Would New Orleans have been safer that way

Sheltered by our government's protection

Or was someone just not home that day?

Flip - Flop Let's impeach the president for hijacking

Our religion and using it to get elected

Dividing our country into colors

And still leaving black people neglected. Yes, let’s impeach the President. Please contribute to our Dump Trump campaign fund, and earn a chance to win a platinum record award from Neil Young, the singer who said it first

This one's from HARVEST

The contest ends Saturday. And, like Neil, Alan is a real superstar. Contest or no contest, we need this guy back in Congress. While other candidates hide under their beds when someone asks them if they back impeaching Trump, Grayson has his district covered in the billboards you see up top.

One more thing, if you've become used to click on a fundraising thermometer to make your contributions, we have a Blue America Harvest thermometer for you too.

Please think for a second about how this isn't just about a contest... it's also electing someone to Congress who's shown us what he can do.

Remember Alan in the well of the House, Republicans going absolutely nuts on the floor: The Republican healthcare plan: "Don't Get Sick... If You Get Sick... Die Quickly!" They yelled and screamed he should retract that and apologize.

There were even establishment Democrats who asked him to do what the Republicans asked for. You know, he never did, right? That's not Alan Grayson. He'll apologize when he makes a mistake; that was no mistake!

