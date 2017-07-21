Sean Spicer Quits! (Updated With Daily Show Tribute)

R.I.P. Sean Spicer as White House Press Secretary, 2017 - 2017 pic.twitter.com/y7QmJAroYH — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 21, 2017

This has a very Nixonian feel to it, don't you think?

Apparently, Spicer doesn't want to work for Scaramucci :

Mr. Trump offered Mr. Scaramucci the job at 10 a.m. The president requested that Mr. Spicer stay on, but Mr. Spicer told Mr. Trump that he believed the appointment was a major mistake, according to a person with direct knowledge of the exchange.

"A person"? Come on, we all know it's Kellyanne Conway. I'm so sick of this unnamed White House official baloney. Kellyanne spends all day under her desk whispering "leaks" to everyone in her contact list.

Sean is not in a good mood as he packs up his desk:

Strange times -- I just went to ask @PressSec (@seanspicer) a question about @Scaramucci. He slammed the door in my face. — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) July 21, 2017