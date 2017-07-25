Senate Votes To Advance Obamacare Repeal, With Pence Breaking The Tie

After high drama in the Senate beginning with protesters in the galleries shouting "Kill the Bill!" and being ejected, they proceeded to a vote to open debate on repealing Obamacare without knowing what was in the bill or what the actual outcome of the bill might be.

As staged as a Trump rally, all Republicans voted on the motion first, with Senators Murkowski and Collins voting no.

Only Ron Johnson and John McCain remained, with RoJo appearing to be locked in an intense discussion with Mitch McConnell.

As Senator John McCain rode in to a standing ovation to cast the deciding vote to kill thousands and take their access to healthcare away from them, they both voted "Yes," leaving the count at 50 for, 50 against.

In rides Mike Pence to cast the deciding vote, and there it is.

What now?

They'll vote on all the outstanding bills -- the BCRA and the House bill, as well as the 2015 repeal bill.

Then they'll move to a "skinny repeal" bill, which is essentially those things upon which they agree - repealing the mandates and the device tax.

And then the fun begins, as they decide how to gut the ACA with amendments.

So we will see this dragged out.

John McCain, today you are no hero.