Senate Votes To Advance Obamacare Repeal, With Pence Breaking The Tie

By Karoli Kuns
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
1 hour ago by John Amato
up
1

After high drama in the Senate beginning with protesters in the galleries shouting "Kill the Bill!" and being ejected, they proceeded to a vote to open debate on repealing Obamacare without knowing what was in the bill or what the actual outcome of the bill might be.

As staged as a Trump rally, all Republicans voted on the motion first, with Senators Murkowski and Collins voting no.

Only Ron Johnson and John McCain remained, with RoJo appearing to be locked in an intense discussion with Mitch McConnell.

As Senator John McCain rode in to a standing ovation to cast the deciding vote to kill thousands and take their access to healthcare away from them, they both voted "Yes," leaving the count at 50 for, 50 against.

In rides Mike Pence to cast the deciding vote, and there it is.

What now?

They'll vote on all the outstanding bills -- the BCRA and the House bill, as well as the 2015 repeal bill.

Then they'll move to a "skinny repeal" bill, which is essentially those things upon which they agree - repealing the mandates and the device tax.

And then the fun begins, as they decide how to gut the ACA with amendments.

So we will see this dragged out.

John McCain, today you are no hero.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV