Racist Laura Ingraham Says Trump Can End Racism

Fox News host Laura Ingraham routinely downplays the effect of racism in society and evens defends white supremacists, but now admits racism is real and claims Trump can probably end it.

I kid you not. The man of very fine Neo-Nazis is the only one capable.

Speaking with Hulk Hogan about athletes supporting Trump, Ingraham said one of the dumbest things we've heard coming out of the mouths of the MAGA Cult.

After Hogan proclaimed the country has repented to his Lord and Savior, Ingraham weighed in.

Please have a vomit bag nearby.

INGRAHAM: I think impulse before was to kind of keep it hidden. And I'm not a big fan of like sports and politics and entertainment, but I like kind of keeping them separate. But if you're going to embrace Kaepernick and the end racism and the end zone, I think a lot of these football players are like, if anyone can end racism or at least make progress to it, it's probably Trump.



HOGAN: Well, it's kind of funny.

WTF? The man who embraced the birthers against President Obama? The racist ad he took out against the Central Park Five? If anything, there will be more racist attacks in this country because the Neo-Nazis are now emboldened.

There are no silent Trumpers. These fools never keep it hidden. Laura, pay attention.

Many athletes including football players and UFC fighters are evangelical Christians. This means they are programmed to hate gays, and anything related to gender that differs from their own.

Trump has embraced white nationalism and his minions like Charlie Kirk do not hide it.