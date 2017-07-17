Spicer: No Reason To Believe Junior's Meeting Was About Anything Other Than Adoption

Shortly after Sean Spicer unashamedly used the words "DNC colluded with the Ukrainians" in his off-camera, audio-only, broadcast-delayed White House press conference, he blasted out a lie which cannot fly under the radar.

In response to a reporter's question about the White House's official position on whether or not it’s okay to meet with a hostile government for opposition research, Spicer dissembled entirely.

"Look, you know I’m not going to get into the specifics of this," Spicer evaded. "But I will say that it is quite often for people who are given information during the heat of a campaign to ask what that is. That's what simply he did. The President has made it clear through this tweet."

So we're clear here, Spicer just acknowledged that Junior followed up on the promise of opposition research from a hostile foreign country; namely, Russia. We all see that in the first part of his answer, right?

Because here is the second part: "And there was nothing, as far as we know, that would lead anyone to believe that there was anything except for a discussion about adoption and the Magnitsky Act."

Let's translate that: It's often typical for people in the heat of a campaign to jump at dirt on their opponent, no matter the source. HOWEVER, because the source in this case was a hostile foreign actor, there is also nothing (other than an entire email strand) to suggest the meeting was about anything other than adoption policy.

This is gaslighting right here. This is just lying and lying and lying on behalf of the Liar-in-Chief in order to duck that terrible thing which should never have happened.

People had advice for Spicer on Twitter:

Dear @PressSec: You are lying to the American people. It is time to resign and reclaim what's left of your dignity. — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) July 17, 2017

There was also advice for the White House press corps, who keeps going back for more without ever taking a stand.

It's horrific. Something needs to happen at these briefings. Turn cameras on, or walk out. But don't normalise what they are doing.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Sarah Morton (@SEnglish5) July 17, 2017

THIS is he breaking of Democracy & our fourth estate IMO



Why IS press silent?

Stupidity, cowardice, or corruption?https://t.co/lrjmxsOYO2 pic.twitter.com/5WdrHsjmM2 — Jeff Sjolander (@_sirtainly) July 17, 2017

Our democracy is so broken when a press sec. can say an easily debunked lie, keep his job & it's just another day. https://t.co/zospK7p6pe — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 17, 2017

BUT HER EMAILS, they cried in unison as Spicer laughed behind them.