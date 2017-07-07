Submissive Trump Bows To His Master
Donald Trump, king of the power move handshakes, met his match today in Vladimir Putin. While Putin sat back with his hands resting in his lap, Trump far overextended his upturned palm in a incredibly submissive pose. Not that we were shocked. Just a few hours earlier he met Putin, shook his hand and literally patted him on the back. Yes, what is generally viewed as a gesture of friendship was extended to a man who led the most despicable cyber warfare attack on our country, ever....Trump patted him.
Twitter did not like the back pat...
Oh, and that cuck-like, palm up handshake presentation? That went over even worse...
The similarities are striking.
Oh, and the 30-minute meeting just wrapped up....after just over 2 hours. I wonder what else happened that involved Trump being submissive.
Comments