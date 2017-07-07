Submissive Trump Bows To His Master

Donald Trump, king of the power move handshakes, met his match today in Vladimir Putin. While Putin sat back with his hands resting in his lap, Trump far overextended his upturned palm in a incredibly submissive pose. Not that we were shocked. Just a few hours earlier he met Putin, shook his hand and literally patted him on the back. Yes, what is generally viewed as a gesture of friendship was extended to a man who led the most despicable cyber warfare attack on our country, ever....Trump patted him.

Twitter did not like the back pat...

1. Putin hacks emails to help Trump



2. Trump LITERALLY gives him a pat on the back https://t.co/zivdr3024Q — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 7, 2017

YOU DON'T HAPPILY PAT THE BACK OF THE PERSON WHO INTERFERED WITH A US ELECTION. IT'S THAT SIMPLE. #Trump #Putin #TrumpRussia https://t.co/PA3hJRaEsl — Kim Kurzatkowski (@the_other_kimk) July 7, 2017

Oh, and that cuck-like, palm up handshake presentation? That went over even worse...

JUST IN: First official photo of the Trump and Putin handshake. pic.twitter.com/dzQziowDlc — Jack Slater (@Jack_Slater) July 7, 2017

Trump-Putinology: Body language? Trump dominated by Putin. Trump looks like he is reporting to Principle's office. Perhaps he is. pic.twitter.com/uiaItNKIAd — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) July 7, 2017

The similarities are striking.

Life imitates art pic.twitter.com/UfQWC7gCME — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) July 7, 2017

Oh, and the 30-minute meeting just wrapped up....after just over 2 hours. I wonder what else happened that involved Trump being submissive.