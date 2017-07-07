Submissive Trump Bows To His Master

By Red Painter
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Submissive Trump Bows To His Master

Donald Trump, king of the power move handshakes, met his match today in Vladimir Putin. While Putin sat back with his hands resting in his lap, Trump far overextended his upturned palm in a incredibly submissive pose. Not that we were shocked. Just a few hours earlier he met Putin, shook his hand and literally patted him on the back. Yes, what is generally viewed as a gesture of friendship was extended to a man who led the most despicable cyber warfare attack on our country, ever....Trump patted him.

Twitter did not like the back pat...

Oh, and that cuck-like, palm up handshake presentation? That went over even worse...

The similarities are striking.

Oh, and the 30-minute meeting just wrapped up....after just over 2 hours. I wonder what else happened that involved Trump being submissive.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV