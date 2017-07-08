Trump Will Be 'Left Holding The Bag When Russia Doesn't Deliver'

By Susie Madrak
Jamie McFly, a senior fellow with the German Marshall Fund, thinks Trump got played in his meeting with Vladimir Putin.

"I think that's one very disturbing element of the meeting yesterday, that President Trump doesn't seem to understand that the regime of Vladimir Putin is not an ally of the United States. He seems to believe there are issues like countering terrorism that we can cooperate with this regime on," he told the AMJoy panel today.

He said the U.S. will be left "holding the bag" after attempts to work with Russia on situations like Syria, because they have different goals than we do.

He warned that the Russians are going to "continue to try to influence our democracy,"


