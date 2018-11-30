Putin And Saudi Crown Prince Share Bro-Handshake At G20

Vladimir Putin and the Saudi Crown Prince were seen yucking it up at the G20 Friday morning.

Two people known for participating in the murder of journalists behaving like bros...

What an embarrassing moment for the United States, as Trump has embraced both murderous leaders over the U.S. intelligence services in the process.

It's especially painful on a couple of fronts, one being how Trump rolled over for the Crown Prince after he viciously ordered the torture, murder and dissection of Jamal Khashoggi.

Secondly, after Michael Cohen admitted Trump and his businesses were in negotiations with Russia during the 2016 presidential elections while Donald lied such possible business deals were ongoing in Moscow.

And that's not even bringing in the latest Ukraine ships and port debacle Russia has instigated.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders weighed in on Friday with this inexplicable statement: "The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax, which is hopefully now nearing an end, is doing very well. Unfortunately, it probably does undermine our relationship with Russia. However, the reason for our canceled meeting is Ukraine. Hopefully, that will be resolved soon so that productive conversations can begin."

What?