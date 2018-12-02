SNL Mercilessly Mocks Trump's Jealousy Over The Putin/MBS Bromance

Saturday Night Live's "cold open" mercilessly mocked Donald Trump for losing the affection of Putin, who now appears to be completely in love with Mohammad Bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

The skit is hilarious. Trump is called Vlad's "Main Girlfriend" while Putin refers to MBS as a "random hookup". But then MBS reminds Putin of a special date they had the week before..and sad Hair Fuhrer is left off to the side.

Then, and my favorite part, Putin asks when he is moving into the Penthouse in Trump Tower Moscow in and mocks Trump by saying "just kidding, I would never set foot in a dump like that."

It is very funny - mocks Trump for being a loser, to his face, by the two strong leaders that Trump seems most beholden to.