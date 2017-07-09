Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I had a long talk with a couple of friends who are part of a think tank this week. There is no shortage of post-mortems on the 2016 election and no shortage of fingers pointing at a maddeningly vast array of problems.

But for me, the biggest problem is the guy in the video. It's not often that I find myself agreeing with Dana Milbank, but I believe with every fiber of my being that the person who will be written of in the history books as responsible for the end of this experiment in democracy is Addison Mitchell McConnell.

He's traded this nation for partisan advantage. He's bargained away this nation's electoral integrity for the sake of feeding into the tribalism that is tearing this country apart. He is willing to subject Americans to a narcissistic sociopath who may or may not (DOES) have dementia, so that he can have someone to sign his bills for tax cuts for 400 of the wealthiest people, even if it robs tens of millions of their healthcare. He's fine with allowing a hostile foreign entity to infiltrate our country (including our nuclear powerplants, FFS) for the ability to be the Senate Leader.

This is treason.

This is evil.

This is Mitch McConnell.

The man who broke America.

