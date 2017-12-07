Hilarious! Andy Serkis Reads Trump's Tweets As Gollum

Stephen Colbert read our minds last night. The brilliant Andy Serkis, THE best motion-capture actor of our time, is the voice of Smeagol or Gollum in Lord of the Rings, and Stephen (the premiere LOTR expert of our age) had to make one special request.

What precious way could possibly be better than to hear Donald Trump's insane, power-hungry, obsessive Tweets than the voice of the "ring-addicted" Gollum?

Turns out Serkis' "Gollum as Trump" is the ONLY way to experience Donald's method of 'presidential' communication. Perhaps Gollum should take over Huckabee Sanders or Spicer and do W.H. Press Briefings? That would at least make them bearable!

Serkis was on Colbert to promote the highly anticipated 'War For The Planet Of The Apes,' opening this Friday. Serkis's movements are exactly what you see when he becomes one of his famous characters, such as Gollum, King Kong or Caesar from this soon-to-be-released movie.

"The War For The Planet Of The Apes" is timely in that it parallels so much about the Trump Administration. Serkis' character, Caesar, unlike Trump, actually struggles with an ethical dilemma.

“Thematically this film is about empathy, and the perils of our species if we continue to not be empathetic towards other cultures, other people, other species, and the planet,” Serkis said. “This film is called ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ but it’s also about war internally within Caesar. He’s really wrestling with his capabilities to be empathetic when he is feeling so full of hatred.”

Sadly, Trump is frightfully like Gollum, motivated by narcissistic greed and extreme paranoia. From now on, it will be hard to imagine Trump's Twitter ravings sounding any differently.