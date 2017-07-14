Watch Trevor Noah Explain Fox News’ ‘Doncathlon’

Trevor Noah hilariously explained how Donald Trump Jr.’s Russia meeting is the propaganda challenge that Fox News pundits have been training for all their lives: the Doncathlon.

Noah noted that “the billion-dollar fear and sexual harassment factory,” otherwise known as Fox News, exists for the purpose of defending the Trump administration. Defending Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian agent, though, has presented “the highest level challenge there is” for the Fox team, Noah said. He called it “the moment that they’ve been training for … the Doncathlon.”

Noah announced the winners of some breakout events. The Five’s Jesse Watters “crushed” the Hillary Deflection event. “Why are we worried about the president of the United States when we could be talking about an unemployed grandma of the forest?” Noah roared.

A gold medal went to Sean Hannity for “the most unlikely conspiracy theory” which was that Junior’s meeting was a Democratic set up.

But, Noah cautioned, while Hannity, Watters and others may be champions in their own right, we need to remember that everyone at Fox deserves a medal. “The Doncathlon is a team sport and while these outstanding athletes may have stolen the spotlight, you realize that everyone at this news-adjacent smoke machine belongs on that podium.”

And with that we saw more from the Donacathlon All Stars.

Watch it above, from the July 12, 2017 The Daily Show. It’s Jon Stewart worthy!

Originally published at Newshounds.us