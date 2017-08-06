American Psycho Author Is Stephen Miller's Fanboy

Here's cultural news from Breitbart:

Author and essayist Bret Easton Ellis picked a definitive winner in Wednesday’s briefing room war of words between CNN reporter Jim Acosta and White House advisor Stephen Miller by saying he’d like to write a novel about the latter, and not the former. In a tweet late Wednesday night, [Ellis] said he found Miller “completely compelling” and wanted to write a novel about him, while also slamming CNN’s Acosta in the same tweet:

Why do I find Stephen Miller completely compelling and want to write a novel about him? Why do I not want to write a novel about Jim Acosta? pic.twitter.com/j9x3TnM2HE — Bret Easton Ellis (@BretEastonEllis) August 3, 2017

Ellis's best-known novels are American Psycho, which is about a shallow, amoral Wall Streeter who tortures and kills people in his free time, and Less Than Zero, which centers on a bored, anomic college student who does excessive amounts of drugs and walks out on the gang rape of a twelve-year-old girl without doing anything to stop it.

So Miller is in great company.

Ellis, incidentally, has become a favorite of the Breitbart crowd. The site reported this last September:

American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis read a monologue written by provocateur and previous Milo Show guest, Alex Kazemi, during his latest podcast, blasting political correctness, Black Lives Matter, and the effect that the “liberal systematic narrative” has had on culture, in particular the Video Music Awards.

Subsequently, there was this at Breitbart:

American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis attacked “PC victim culture,” microaggressions, and campus crybabies in a long monologue of his own during the latest episode of the Bret Easton Ellis podcast.... “If you are a smart person, so traumatized that you are still referring to yourself as a survivor/victim or something, then you need help, and you should probably contact the national center for victims,” opened Ellis during his latest episode. “Especially if you are, say, a writer, still unable to cope to the point that you will not, cannot go see Nate Parker’s slave epic The Birth of a Nation, with its depiction of slave violence and rapes, because Nate Parker was acquitted of a rape charge from 1999 while he was a college student.”

More recently, Ellis got Breitbart press for getting in an argument at a Hollywood restaurant with someone who called him a "Trump apologist," after which he sent some angry tweets and vowed never to discuss politics again. (Oh, the struggles of freedom fighters.)

So if you thought American Psycho was cool when you were twenty, trust me -- the author isn't.

Originally published at No More Mr. Nice Blog