UPDATED: Seb Gorka FIRED From The White House

The Federalist is reporting that Seb Gorka has resigned because the White House just isn't Nazi enough for him after Steve Bannon's firing.

Ok, Gorka didn't actually say that.

In his resignation letter, the now former "National Security and Counterterrorism Expert" and fake PhD said that he was really unhappy with the Trump administration.

“Given recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House. As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House.”

Waaaa. Seems Gorka doesn't like the rise of non-Nazi forces (maybe Kelly?). He went on:

“Regrettably, outside of yourself, the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will ‘Make America Great Again,’ have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months. This was made patently obvious as I read the text of your speech on Afghanistan this week…The fact that those who drafted and approved the speech removed any mention of Radical Islam or radical Islamic terrorism proves that a crucial element of your presidential campaign has been lost…"

But wait....it is not ok to omit "Radical Islam" but it is totally ok to omit "White Nationalist, KKK and Nazi" from the Charlottesville speech? Gotcha.

He went on:

“Just as worrying, when discussing our future actions in the region, the speech listed operational objectives without ever defining the strategic victory conditions we are fighting for. This omission should seriously disturb any national security professional, and any American who is unsatisfied with the last 16 years of disastrous policy decisions which have led to thousands of Americans killed and trillions of taxpayer dollars spent in ways that have not brought security or victory.”

Yeah, Trump definitely didn't provide details. But, then again, when he has he *ever* provided a detail on ANY police? Never O'Clock, that's when.

Most of us expected Gorka would be gone fairly quickly after Bannon was shown the gold covered door. A White House source told the Federalist: “This was more or less going to be a done deal when Bannon submitted his resignation. Not because he didn’t have a protector, but because there is no point in having your life ruined every day if you’re not going to get much accomplished.”

2 Nazis down. 2 to go. Stephen Miller, tick tock. And Donald Trump, Nazi sympathizer.

UPDATE: Gorka didn't resign. He was fired.