Seb Gorka Smacked Hard On CSpan By 'Amy From Georgia'

Too bad Seb Gorka has a seat at CSpan, but at least Amy from Georgia let him know what we all think of him.
By Frances Langum
Amy from Georgia is all of us.

I wish I knew why Seb Gorka is hosted on CSpan, or anywhere, but if he is, he should be treated to a tongue lashing by Amy of Georgia every single time.

Amy called Gorka a known grifter, propagandist, and provocateur who will not anything to the body politic in any kind of positive way.

"I don't mind hearing conservative views, I just want them to be accurate, fair, above-board."

That's an oxymoron, Amy, but good on you for calling Gorka out for what he is.

