C&L's Friday Night Drive In: Wild In The Streets

Max Frost is a young rock star. He's also a budding revolutionary. A professional politician named Johnny Fergus is trying to attract the youth vote by lobbying to change the legal voting age from 21 to 18. He asked Max and his band, the Troopers, to play a rally for him.

Max's fans are very loyal to everything he says. He gets them all riled up when he decides that if the vote is going to be lowered, why not drop it down to 14. His fans go into action. They take to the streets. Eventually, government compromises with the youth and within days most states drop the legal voting age to 15.

At first, their plan of a "youth" society is all some utopian plan. Then they get power hungry and find no use for the older generation. Then things go awry.

Starring Christopher Jones, Hal Holbrook, and Shelley Winters along Richard Pryor and guest appearances from Melvin Belli, Dick Clark, a pre-Brady Bunch Barry Williams and more, Wild In The Streets was released in the tumultuous year of 1968. Reviews of it ran the gamut from lavish praise to complete disdain. It's one of my favorite pieces of trashy American cinema.