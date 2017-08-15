In A Disgraceful Performance, Trump Defends White Supremacists AGAIN
This was like watching Eric Cartman give a press conference. The Washington Post reports:
President Trump on Tuesday said that counterprotesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville over the weekend acted violently and should share the blame for the mayhem that left a woman dead and many others injured. The president also defended those protesting the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue.
In a testy exchange with reporters at Trump Tower, the president called the events on Saturday a "horrible thing to watch," but he emphasized that both sides of the clashes contributed to the violence.
