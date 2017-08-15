In A Disgraceful Performance, Trump Defends White Supremacists AGAIN

Pres. Trump: "You had a lot of people in that group that were to innocently protest...there are two sides to a story." pic.twitter.com/Zy8vMzSXiL

Trump says race relations "have been frayed for a long time. And you can ask Pres. Obama about that, because he made speeches about it." pic.twitter.com/yjZ3ZrL46O

Pres. Trump says he wanted to "see the facts" before Charlottesville statement. "I didn't know David Duke was there." pic.twitter.com/BLJvgiJ8pW

This was like watching Eric Cartman give a press conference. The Washington Post reports:

President Trump on Tuesday said that counterprotesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville over the weekend acted violently and should share the blame for the mayhem that left a woman dead and many others injured. The president also defended those protesting the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue.

In a testy exchange with reporters at Trump Tower, the president called the events on Saturday a "horrible thing to watch," but he emphasized that both sides of the clashes contributed to the violence.