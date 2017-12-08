UPDATED: Insecure White Nazis In Charlottesville Carried Citronella Tiki Torches

You now who is the most abused, beaten down and persecuted class of people in the world? White men.

They can't get jobs, it's hard to make it through a police stop without being shot and they are constantly getting sent to prison for decades for a joint. They can't shop at department stores without being followed and they will never get to be president without having a reality show loser accuse them of not being a "real" American. I mean, they are the forgotten group.

Thank God they came together, coordinated their polo shirts in solidarity and bought out the 75% off clearance section of citronella tiki torches at Pier 1 Imports, or we may never have even noticed them in our country.

JUST KIDDING!

These asshats decided to protest on the closed campus of UVA in Charlottesville because the entire world is so mean to them. Taking down a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park, previously known as Lee Park, is a serious affront to their deeply ingrained racist childhood beliefs. Oh, and they hate Jews. And black people. And anyone else not white or Christian.

Last night's citronella Tiki Torch Party was an impromptu event. Tonight is the BIG party where the alt-Right "Unite The Right" event is happening.

University of Virginia's President, Teresa A.Sullivan, issued the following statement Friday.

As President of the University of Virginia, I am deeply saddened and disturbed by the hateful behavior displayed by torch-bearing protesters that marched on our Grounds this evening. I strongly condemn the unprovoked assault on members of our community, including University personnel who were attempting to maintain order. Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident, and it is my hope that any individuals responsible for criminal acts are held accountable. The violence displayed on Grounds is intolerable and is entirely inconsistent with the University’s values.

The good news is that they didn't wear hoods, so their family, friends, employers and the entire interwebs can get a look at their faces.

These are the faces of white supremacy, and they should be shared. It's a public protest. If they wanted privacy should've worn their hoods. pic.twitter.com/bDBu362Qun

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 12, 2017

Twitter had fun ridiculing these morons:

Look at all that trash on the streets of Charlottesville.

And all that litter on the ground.pic.twitter.com/vbGHots8YG — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) August 12, 2017

There are a ton of white dudes in polo shirts carrying their mom's tiki torch down in #Charlottesville tonight. pic.twitter.com/a0Y6j1Co82 — Marc Shapiro (@Mshap7280) August 12, 2017

White men carrying torches screaming racial slurs, police stand back. Silent woman in a sundress, police rush her in full riot gear, weapons drawn. Difference? She's black.

Remember this? I sure as hell do. Where are the police and their riot gear now?!? #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/pgr7mnZSRz — Renee Barrow 📚☕ (@RmBarrow) August 12, 2017

The first Congress member to speak out was Senator Orrin Hatch:

Their tiki torches may be fueled by citronella but their ideas are fueled by hate, & have no place in civil society. https://t.co/himqTMBQnH — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 12, 2017

The reality of who these people are was apparent by their MAGA hats, many of which were on display, right along side their Nazi flags and chants of "Jews won't replace us"

I don't want to read one more about the white people who voted for Trump because of jobs. The truth is marching in #Charlottesville tonight. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) August 12, 2017

David Duke today in #Charlottesville talking how how the hate rally "fulfills the promises of Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/nvldJpykvA — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) August 12, 2017

MAGA hat's are the new white hoods

MAGA hat is the new KKK hood.



Trump's America.#Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/soYuCnNy12 — Llinos Sartori (@llinossartori) August 12, 2017

WITH khakis and polos

It's official: white hoods and robes are out, white polos and khakis are in #charlottesvile pic.twitter.com/t4PvgpKImE — Aamer Rahman (@aamer_rahman) August 12, 2017

And finally,

I am forever going to think of this as



the Night that validated everything #BlackLivesMatters stands for. #TikiTorches #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/XJlGt7kPmW — Jillian (@BeautyBind) August 12, 2017

Counter protests are going on. And wow, things got crazy when Joy Ann Reid was doing an interview with a clergy member, Reverend Blackman, at the event. In the clip above, Joy Ann Reid's guest quickly was rushed/pushed off screen right as violence erupted in the background.

We'll update this post as the day goes on.

UPDATE:

Truly horrific video coming out of Charlottesville after a car intentionally rammed and plowed into protestors. Serious injuries reported, very graphic video. Please keep sound down if you have kids close by. GRAPHIC audio and video.