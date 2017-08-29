Melania Rocks The Runway En Route To Houston

By Scarce
And ladies, these Manolo Blahnik stilettos will only set you back $595. What a deal.

Source: Jezebel

Melania Trump has bravely opted to survey the Harvey damage in aviator sunglasses, a flawless blowout, a silky olive green bomber jacket with what appears to be limited water repellant capabilities, and actual stilts. The president, meanwhile, has had his khakis pressed in preparation for a light drizzle on the golf course. I am trying to imagine something less appropriate and cannot, although something will surely happen tomorrow to give me new ideas.


