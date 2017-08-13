Sabato: Let Trump 'Fire All The White Nationalists On His Staff Starting With Steve Bannon'

CNN's Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter spoke with Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, this Sunday about Trump's refusal to condemn the white supremacists at the protests in Charlottesville over the weekend.

Sabato had some advice for Trump, but don't expect him to follow it. He's never going to alienate the white supremacists to whom he's been throwing red meat since his days as the birther king while President Obama was still in office.

Here's Sabato, via CNN:

STELTER: Final word to Larry Sabato, since you're in Charlottesville, Larry. Does what the president says in the coming days matter in Charlottesville? Will it actually help or affect the community? SABATO: Thanks for asking that, Brian, because Donald Trump, of course, is very unpopular anyway here, but he missed his moment. He had the opportunity to do something when it mattered yesterday afternoon and any of his predecessors in modern times would have had the good instincts to say the right things. He wouldn't because he won't denounce part of his base. They're white supremacists. We know what they are. We know who they voted for. So, listen, Brian, if he wants do something and to help us and everybody else, let him fire all the white nationalists on his staff starting with Steve Bannon. Actions speak louder than words, words written by a staff. STELTER: You know Bannon would reject being described as a white nationalist. You know that. SABATO: I don't care. We all -- we've read all we need to read and there are others on that staff too. You know darn well they are.

I don't expect Bannon, or Miller, or Gorka or any of the rest of them to be going anywhere anytime soon.