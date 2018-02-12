Reliable Sources Calls Out Fox For Ignoring Trump Wife Beating Staff

It's another week where CNN's 'Reliable Sources' notices that one of these networks is not like the other.

FRANK CESNOS: It is the tale of two narratives once again, Red news versus Blue news when it comes to one of the biggest news stories of the week, alternate news stories -- networks like CNN, ABC, and the BBC covered when it came to the Porter story.

As in, CNN, ABC, and the BBC actually covered the story that a second White House Staffer resigned due to allegations of wife beating.

Fox News was busy with two FBI agents who no longer work for the Mueller investigation and a fake "scandal" meant to diminish the Trump/Russia story.

Nice of CNN's Reliable Sources to notice, and kudos for clipping real news and Fox News and setting them side-by-side.

CESNOS: Fox barely mentioned Porter, so were the types of things they reported deliberately meant to muddy the water? Obama hasn't been president for some time, but that's what Fox is putting it in this narrative. And Fox isn't alone, Breitbart led their website with "Poll, Americans overwhelmingly believe Obama improperly surveilled Donald Trump campaign." My reaction is one thing, but what about the people consuming this information? The Gallup poll says that 44% think it's -- how well is the news media is doing very well, supporting or democracy, while only 10% of Republicans believe the same. News should serve to seek the truth, to hold the powerful, whoever they may be, to account. Instead what we're seeing is news is just another disputed battleground, in a polarized America.

What total utter weak sauce this is.

News is not a disputed battleground. One side has a propaganda network on cable and the internet, paid to lie. And then there are enablers like CNN, who pretend to mop the brow and sigh heavily over the "divide" between "red and blue."

It's this kind of false equivalence that leads to weaponized propaganda "investigated" with taxpayer money when ONE party is in power. It's why you have Benghazi secret lesbian baby parts created Isis signed NAFTA cackle Sidney Blumenthal woman card murdered Vince Foster Whitewater Christmas Card list travelgate Solyndra the tarmac and HER EMAILS.

↓ Story continues below ↓

It's Fox and other right-wing media ALONE pushing these false narratives. And until CNN has the testicular fortitude to say so, they don't get points for defending truth. #bothsidesdont.