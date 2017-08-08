Seth Meyers Takes 'A Closer Look' At Trump's 'Working Vacation'
Last night Seth Meyers took on Donald Trump's "working vacation" at his own golf club in New Jersey.
Looking like a "hungover cruise director," Trump greeted a wedding party.
"Is there anything scarier than Trump walking into your wedding and shouting 'Where's the bride?'"
Meyers found hilarity in this Trump tweet:
MEYERS: 'Meetings and calls' sounds like how an 8-year-old would describe an adult job: "This is not a vacation, meetings and calls and secretaries and desks! Hashtag Briefcase!"
Comments