Seth Meyers Takes 'A Closer Look' At Trump's 'Working Vacation'

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Last night Seth Meyers took on Donald Trump's "working vacation" at his own golf club in New Jersey.

Looking like a "hungover cruise director," Trump greeted a wedding party.

"Is there anything scarier than Trump walking into your wedding and shouting 'Where's the bride?'"

Meyers found hilarity in this Trump tweet:

MEYERS: 'Meetings and calls' sounds like how an 8-year-old would describe an adult job: "This is not a vacation, meetings and calls and secretaries and desks! Hashtag Briefcase!"


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV