Seth Meyers Takes 'A Closer Look' At Trump's 'Working Vacation'

Last night Seth Meyers took on Donald Trump's "working vacation" at his own golf club in New Jersey.

Looking like a "hungover cruise director," Trump greeted a wedding party.

"Is there anything scarier than Trump walking into your wedding and shouting 'Where's the bride?'"

Meyers found hilarity in this Trump tweet:

Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House. This is not a vacation - meetings and calls! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2017

MEYERS: 'Meetings and calls' sounds like how an 8-year-old would describe an adult job: "This is not a vacation, meetings and calls and secretaries and desks! Hashtag Briefcase!"